Strs Ohio Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

Aspen Technology stock opened at $243.01 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.93 and a 12-month high of $263.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.54 and its 200 day moving average is $220.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 229.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.07). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $242.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

