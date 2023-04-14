Strs Ohio Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIRT. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,287,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 553.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 686,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 7,294.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 447,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 441,120 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 832,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 359,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,249,000 after buying an additional 324,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $274.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VIRT. UBS Group lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet cut Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

