Strs Ohio Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 230.1% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after purchasing an additional 545,464 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after buying an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at $20,770,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $83.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.67. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $123.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.18.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,153.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $675,964 and sold 35,617 shares valued at $2,805,070. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.