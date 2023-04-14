Strs Ohio Raises Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Strs Ohio grew its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth about $263,591,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth about $113,237,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth about $43,148,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,806,000 after buying an additional 358,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 342.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 257,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after buying an additional 199,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $128.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.00. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $139.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $1,048,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,688,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,822,148.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $1,048,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,688,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,822,148.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total transaction of $261,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,479 shares of company stock valued at $40,825,493. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

