Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 79.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $51.92 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -649.00, a P/E/G ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $229.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.25 million. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $252,449.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,212,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $252,449.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,212,541.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock worth $582,461. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.