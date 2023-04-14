Strs Ohio Sells 10,900 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMBS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 2,010.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Rambus during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 99.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $608,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,653 shares in the company, valued at $14,830,508.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $608,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,830,508.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,373 shares of company stock worth $3,281,193 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -362.07 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

