Strs Ohio Sells 11,417 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,417 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,596,000 after buying an additional 4,608,773 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after buying an additional 4,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,696,000 after buying an additional 3,916,466 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 79.5% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,940,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,424,000 after purchasing an additional 859,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $31,014,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on WY shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE WY opened at $31.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.