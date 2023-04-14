Strs Ohio Sells 1,900 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 17.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 25,406 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 82,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 102,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,290 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Shares of HAE opened at $85.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $91.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

