Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.53. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $77.49.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $1,001,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,789.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 24,977 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $1,704,930.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,069,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

