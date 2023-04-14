Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 688.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,652,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540,653 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 269.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,708 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 96.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 24.8% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,561,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $384,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

SU opened at $32.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.50. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

See Also

