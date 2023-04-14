Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,169 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $9,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $41.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.61. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.