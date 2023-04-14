Systrade AG Purchases Shares of 115,930 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Systrade AG acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,787,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 11.0% of Systrade AG’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $48,248,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 25,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

XOM opened at $115.77 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.75 and a 200-day moving average of $108.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

