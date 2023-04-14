T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $112.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $146.04.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.90.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

