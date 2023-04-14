Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stake Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,849 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 23,344 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $12,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,732,760 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $418,851,000 after purchasing an additional 80,203 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tapestry by 10.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,370,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $181,104,000 after purchasing an additional 623,046 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 14.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,437,645 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $154,591,000 after purchasing an additional 678,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 15.7% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,495,221 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $99,369,000 after purchasing an additional 475,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Tapestry Price Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $41.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Articles

