Tarbox Family Office Inc. Acquires 1,374 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Shares of AMZN opened at $102.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.08, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $158.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

