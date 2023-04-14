The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 79,487 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,680,000 after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,575,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,837,000 after buying an additional 67,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,046,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 385,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,454,000 after purchasing an additional 55,352 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $4,038,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,064,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,011,876.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,783. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SMG stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $119.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.16.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.