Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 103.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 90.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $236.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $242.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.81.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Further Reading

