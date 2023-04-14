Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.5% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 106.3% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,889,000 after buying an additional 2,288,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after buying an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,801,000 after acquiring an additional 767,699 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chevron by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,550,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,751,000 after buying an additional 703,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,462,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,490,000 after buying an additional 605,811 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.11.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $172.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $328.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

