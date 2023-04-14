Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:UA opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

