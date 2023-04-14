United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 943 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acas LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.42 and its 200 day moving average is $167.01.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

