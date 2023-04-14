Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,779 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 333.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNVR shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

Shares of UNVR opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $35.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.