Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $136.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

