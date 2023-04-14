Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 3,200 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $53,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 448,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,481,592.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $50,400.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $42,368.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $48,512.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $48,448.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $61,344.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $250,389.60.

On Monday, February 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $51,872.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $60,224.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $55,936.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $54,464.00.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of UPST stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $94.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. Analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Upstart by 36.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,225,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

