VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,631,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,037,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of MLN opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

