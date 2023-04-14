Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $381.83 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $398.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.