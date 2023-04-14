Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Position Lessened by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,249,000 after purchasing an additional 324,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 78,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,287,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.20. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $37.47.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $274.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.94 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.