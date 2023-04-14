Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 331,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $10,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Western Digital by 13,189.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 396,990 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,959 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,007 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,901 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Western Digital by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.19.

Western Digital Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.