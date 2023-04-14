WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 310,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in WestRock were worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in WestRock by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in WestRock by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 78,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in WestRock by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in WestRock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Trading Up 0.6 %

WestRock stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $54.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.68.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.