YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in YETI were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 80,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in YETI by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in YETI by 1,304.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Performance

YETI stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $57.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI Company Profile

YETI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen downgraded YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.