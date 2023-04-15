1,300 Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,951,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,373,000 after buying an additional 1,888,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,333,000 after buying an additional 1,152,207 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 864.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,155,000 after buying an additional 1,012,720 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after buying an additional 643,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 627.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 625,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCEP opened at $59.88 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.25.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

