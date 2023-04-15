13,800 Shares in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Xperi by 389.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Xperi by 222.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xperi in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xperi in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. Xperi Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Xperi Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

