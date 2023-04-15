19,139 Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 27.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49 and a beta of 1.71. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $248.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.20 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 19.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Max R. Glover sold 40,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,812,869.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,051,000 shares of company stock valued at $190,760,730 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

