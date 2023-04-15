7,276 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $102.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $158.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -382.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

