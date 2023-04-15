9,900 Shares in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Westlake by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Westlake by 439.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake by 328.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Westlake by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLK. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of WLK opened at $118.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.25. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.35 and its 200-day moving average is $107.99.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 8.26%.

Westlake Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.