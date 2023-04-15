A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,001,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 3,523.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 885,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,722,000 after acquiring an additional 860,859 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,781,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 745,830 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATEN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

A10 Networks Price Performance

ATEN stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $77.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $56,479.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,262.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $47,334.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,475.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $56,479.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,262.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,586 shares of company stock worth $965,598 over the last 90 days. 5.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

