AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $161.59 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.70 and a 200 day moving average of $153.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $285.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

