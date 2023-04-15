Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $176.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.90. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $186.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.48. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $386.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALG shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total value of $72,578.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,812.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

