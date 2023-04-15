ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in ALLETE by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $63.39 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.21). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 79.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim cut ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

