Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. New Street Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

GOOGL opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $131.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

