Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Stiles Financial Services Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Stiles Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.5% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,896.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Alphabet stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $131.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.64 and a 200-day moving average of $96.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

