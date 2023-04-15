Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.1% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.
Alphabet stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $131.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average is $96.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
