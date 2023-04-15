Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.3% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $108.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $131.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

