Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 457,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.5% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754,468 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $102.51 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $158.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.