Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,683 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $102.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.49, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $158.65.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

