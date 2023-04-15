Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $595,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $2,674,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 6.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,212 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 10.3% in the third quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

AR opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 3.46. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

