Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,435 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

GOOGL stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $131.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.