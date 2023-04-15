Artur Bergman Sells 11,163 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $172,803.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,552,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,435,579.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $187,091.88.

On Monday, March 27th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $181,622.01.

On Monday, March 20th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $170,905.53.

On Thursday, March 16th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $175,817.25.

On Monday, March 6th, Artur Bergman sold 32,388 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $491,973.72.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $33,734.80.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Artur Bergman sold 1,101 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $17,065.50.

On Thursday, February 16th, Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $893,544.06.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of FSLY opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Fastly by 5,390.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 45,769 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 1,066.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 143,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 131,030 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastly by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.