Asio Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Asio Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064,396 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,554 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 265.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,391,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $138.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.94 and its 200 day moving average is $131.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

