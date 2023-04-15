Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Holdings Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Assurant were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Assurant by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Assurant by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $116.11 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.09 and its 200-day moving average is $128.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.64. Assurant had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

