AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in AutoNation by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 1,231.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Trading Up 1.8 %

AutoNation stock opened at $134.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $158.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $838,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,681.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 47,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total value of $6,394,743.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,285,416 shares in the company, valued at $715,486,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $838,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,681.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,637 shares of company stock worth $44,675,611 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

